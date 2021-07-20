Home / News / SANTA’s Burger Blast sells out
Working the 11:00 SANTA food line, from left: Carlotta Lindeman, Jan Severson, Jonah Pidde, Bev Fults, James Frederickson, Lydia Dauer, Crystal Dauer and Morgan Zapata.

SANTA’s Burger Blast sells out

Tue, 07/20/2021 - 10:08 admin

Wet weather didn’t stop the community from supporting and enjoying the Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association (SANTA) annual summer Burger Blast last Wednesday. Originally scheduled to be held in the   parking lot at Springfield Market, the event was moved to the Springfield Area Community Center due to the storm which brought much needed rain.  

SANTA’s workers were busy grilling and serving up their signature SANTA Supreme burgers with chips, beverage and a Christmas cookie. The community center was busy with hungry customers enjoying lunch and supper. Thanks to the support of the community, the fundraiser sold out of all burgers. Thanks goes out to all volunteers, especially those who grilled in the rain to make this event successful. 

The Springfield Nativity Pageant is presented each year free of charge as a gift for the community.  There are, however, expenses connected to the production including lighting, sound and advertising.  The entire cast and crew are local volunteers.  Fundraisers like the Burger Blast help sustain the pageant each year.  The 2021 Springfield Nativity Pageant is scheduled for December 10-11, 2021. 

