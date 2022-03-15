SASA begins fundraisers for new saferoom complex

In the mid 70’s the community came together to build a softball field at Riverside Park. The project was led by the Jaycees (Junior Chamber) who built the field in 1976 with play starting in 1977.

For 45 years the field has supported and trained area youth on the field. It is also the home to our Springfield Tiger Varsity softball team.

Over the years the field has seen a lot of love and unfortunately damage, due to flooding.

Last year the City of Springfield learned that they were awarded $651,391.03 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) towards the construction of a community safe room. The proposed project mitigates future flood damages and potential loss of life from severe weather.

The proposed saferoom offers the opportunity to not only provide a safe area in our community, but also add some much needed upgrades to the softball complex.

Shawna Jacobs, Springfield Area Softball Association (SASA) spoke about the safe room saying, “The storm shelter will be a critical asset to our community for those utilizing the park and campground, to community residents, and even those passing thru town. “

The storm shelter will have a capacity of 491 individuals in the event of a major thunderstorm/tornado. The number of lives that could be saved is significant.

“Several times just last year, we had major storms pass through or close enough to Springfield to signal alarm,” said Jacobs adding, “I have coached games when the weather has turned, where I find myself asking if we have enough time to get to my own home and do I have room for everyone including the visiting team to take shelter. It is our responsibility as a community to be prepared...

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.