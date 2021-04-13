Scheffler’s Business Trifecta

Over fifty years ago, Herb Scheffler bought his first road grader for $1,200 that he used to grade the roads of Charlestown Township. That was the start of a very successful construction business. The Scheffler family has made a name for itself in the business in the Sanborn, Lamberton, Springfield and surrounding Southern Minnesota area. Did you know that the family runs three businesses that work together in the construction industry—L&S Construction, Staightline of Sanborn and Red Rock Quarry—all located in the Sanborn area? I think most of us have heard of all three companies but were unaware of how they are connected and right in our backyard!

