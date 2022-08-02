School Board begins new year

The annual reorganization of the Springfield School District 85 Board of Education was conducted during their first meeting of the year on the evening of January 12, 2022.

Jeff Kretsch was reelected Chairman of the board. Justin Roiger was reelected Clerk. Mike Vogel was reelected Treasurer.

Board members were assigned to committees. There are 15 committees and each board member serves on multiple committees. Jeff Kretsch and Justin Roiger will serve on the Building and Grounds committee, Sarah Groebner on the CRIC committee, Ramsey Beyer on the MSHSL/Region committee. On the Pairing/Sharing committee Justin Roiger, Mike Vogel, and Ramsey Beyer will serve, on the Park Board/RecComplex committee Ramsey Beyer and Lori Groebner will serve, on the Staff Development Justin Roiger will serve.

Other committees school board members will serve on include : Curriculum - Lori Groebner, Sarah Groebner, and Jessica Potter, Community Education-Jessica Potter, Negotiations-Jeff Kretsch Head), Justin Roiger and Mike Vogel, Policy -Ramsey Beyer, Safety - Jessica Potter, Financial Advisory- Lori Groebner, Mike Vogel, and Jeff Kretsch, Transportation-Mike Vogel and Jeff Kretsch, Technology -Sarah Groebner and Jessica Potter, Wellness/Food Service-Lori Groebner and Sarah Groebner.

The board voted to continue to hold their meetings on the second Wednesday of the month, The meetings will be held monthly at 5:30 p.m.

The upcoming dates for the meetings are Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

