School Board begins new year

The annual reorganization of the Springfield School District 85 Board of Education was conducted during their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 8.

Jeff Kretsch was reelected Chairman of the board. Justin Roiger was reelected Clerk. Jessica Potter was elected Treasurer.

Board members were assigned to committees. There are 15 committees and each board member serves on multiple committees.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.