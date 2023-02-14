The Minnesota School Boards Association has set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month to build awareness and understanding of the vital function elected school board members play in our society. Springfield School District is joining other public school districts from across the state to celebrate School Board Recognition Month to honor local board members for their commitment to Springfield and its students.

“Strong schools help build strong communities – and the Springfield School Board devotes countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Superintendent Keith Kottke said. “School board members make the difficult decisions every month – and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect.”

