SCT looking for acts for variety show

The Springfield Community Theatre will bring back the popular “Something To Do On a Saturday Night” variety show Saturday evening, February 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at Springfield Public School.

SCT is in search of acts and performers for the show. We know there are some of you out there that really want to perform on stage—here’s your chance! If you are interested in performing, please contact Bailey Cords (bailey.cords@springfield.mntm.org) or Brianna Jensen (Brianna.jensen@springfield.mntm.org) at Springfield Public School or Jeff Krueger (office.aps@newulmtel.net) at the Springfield Advance-Press. You can also sign-up to perform using the following link: https://forms.gle/ze5FVB72TcfwrxpYA.

Due to the popularity of the show, SCT must reserve the right to limit the time, number of acts and performing times of the acts in order to maintain a quality performance. Dress rehearsal will be Friday evening, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. at the high school. The snow date for the show will be March 1.

Emmy award-winning meteorologist Shawn Cable (KEYC-TV) will be the guest host for “Something to Do on a Saturday Night.” He was actually born and raised for the first five years of his life in Springfield. Many of you have watched him do the weather on television, but he is also an accomplished musician. Along with his hosting efforts, he will provide some musical entertainment to add to the field of individuals and groups who will perform at the event.

Please try to have your registrations turned in by February 1 so SCT can organize the acts for the show. Please ensure that the music performed is age appropriate for the performer. If CDs will be used in the performance, we ask that it be a good quality CD. Music also needs to be downloaded and will not be run off of someone’s phone.

The variety show is a fundraiser for the Springfield Community Theatre. It is not a talent competition. Admission is free but a free-will offering will be taken during the show. Put February 8 on your entertainment calendar for “Something to Do on a Saturday Night.” It promises to be a fun time for all!