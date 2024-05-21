SHS 2024 Commencement

Last Friday evening, graduates dressed in the traditional maroon gowns and caps filed into the new Tiger Center and took to their seats in front of their families.

Springfield High School Principal, Mr. Pat Moriarty, in his welcome remarks, thanked the parents and teachers of all graduates saying, “Your presence here not only demonstrates your love for these students but also a commitment to education.”

The Springfield High School graduation speakers remembered little moments with Gabby Anderson’s speech titled 13 years and embraced changes with Sam Rummel’s speech.

