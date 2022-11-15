SHS fall play goes on stage this week

Wayside School is kind of a strange place. Thirty stories high, one classroom per story—actually only twenty-nine stories high because Miss Zarves on the 19th floor doesn’t really exist. There are dead rats in the basement, talking pigtails, tango dancing, disappearing teachers and a cow hiding somewhere in the school. And, on the 30th floor, Mrs. Gorf has been turning students into apples when they get the answer wrong. The two remaining students better think of something fast, or else…………

Sound interesting? The scenario describes Sideways Stories From Wayside School, the fall play being presented by the Springfield High School Drama Department this weekend. The play, adapted for stage by John Olive and based on novels by Louis Sachar, is an over exaggerated and very colorful children’s play that takes place on the 30th floor of the Wayside School. The bizarre characters keep you guessing as to what strange event will happen next in the third grade classroom! The production will be presented Thursday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at Springfield Public School.

All tickets will be sold “at the door” with no reserved seating beginning 45 minutes prior to each performance—$4 students, $6 adults, student and activity passes accepted.

