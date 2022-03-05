SHS Pop Concert is May 13, 2022

The Springfield High School Music Department will present it’s 73rd Annual Pop Concert Friday evening, May 13. The concert, featuring the concert band and concert choir, will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at the school.

Tickets are $5.00 each and are now being sold through Thursday, May 12 at the Advance-Press office. You are encouraged to purchase your tickets in advance as there may not be many available at the door. Tickets were sold to band and choir members and their families last week. Everyone will need a ticket to enter the concert. All seating will be general admission—no reserved seating or selecting your seats.

Refreshments will be served following the concert.