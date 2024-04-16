SHS spring play is this Saturday

The Springfield High School Drama Department will present Little Women as it’s spring production this Saturday evening, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Auditorium at Springfield Public School. Based on the American novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women tells the story of the March family—principally the four March girls: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. The girls struggle and grow as a family while their father is off serving in the Civil War. They learn the value of hard work, self-sacrifice and love.

Little Women has been a classic for many years. It is based on the life of the author and her three sisters. The story has motivated women of all ages to dream together and to celebrate family.

Admission will be $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for students (student and teacher passes will be allowed).

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/83369 or at the door.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.