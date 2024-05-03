Skyla Dauer and Grant Kuehn win ExCEL awards at Springfield High

ExCEL — Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership — is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities, and who work voluntarily in their community.

Skyla Dauer, daughter of Nick and Crystal Dauer, and Grant Kuehn, son of Jeff and Courtney Kuehn, were selected as local nominees for the award that recognizes students who make satisfactory progress toward graduation, participate in Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) fine arts and/or athletic activities, and hold a leadership position in their school.

Both Skyla and Grant are academic achievers, both participate in athletics and the arts, both are members of the National Honor Society, and both are actively involved in their community.

