Special City Council meeting discusses Wild Ridge addition

The Springfield City Council held a special council meeting on Wednesday, March 27 to discuss, in part, options available for a rezoning request for the Wild Ridge addition. The current zoning is R-1 which would allow up to a duplex to be built on each lot. They are requesting an R-2, which would allow up to eight units per parcel to be built on the five lots. The developer is considering putting in high-end fourplexes for rent or sale.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.