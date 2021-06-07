Sports are ‘all in the family’

The excitement level at the Wilhelmi house has dropped slightly now that the 2021 state high school baseball and softball tournaments are over. More meals and family time is spent at home rather than the ballparks. Brandon is the Head Coach of the Springfield Tiger varsity boys baseball team and Katie is the Head Coach of the Springfield Tiger varsity girls softball team. Both teams, with coaches that are married and living in the same household, were section champions and played in the state tournaments at the same time this year.

It was quite a coincidence that both teams were section champs and state participants in the same year. “It was amazing. The whole run was incredible. We were fortunate to have a great group of kids that worked hard and bought in to our vision for the season. Our section is one of the most competitive sections in the state for most sports. Every game was a battle and our kids stepped up,” Brandon commented in a recent interview. Both coaches credit the resilience of their players for the success they achieved this season.

“We were a little bummed that most of the games ended up being on the same nights so we couldn’t support each other, but that was out of our control and we just made the most of it,” Katie commented. “The amount of community support throughout the post season run was amazing considering everyone couldn’t be at both places at once,” she added.

