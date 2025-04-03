Spring ahead Sunday morning!

The old adage “spring ahead, fall back” comes into play this weekend. Daylight Savings Time begins this Sunday morning, March 9 at 2:00 a.m. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday evening or you will be an hour late for everything on Sunday!

Daylight Savings Time in the United States starts on the second Sunday in March (spring forward) and ends on the first Sunday in November (fall back). We move our clocks forward one hour from standard time during the warmer parts of the year and back in the colder parts, in order to make better use of natural daylight so the evenings have more daylight and mornings have less.

Daylight Savings Time has been in effect since World War II. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Tax Act, declaring six months with daylight savings time and six without. In 1986, it was upped to seven months and in 2005 to eight months.