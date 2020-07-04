Springfield’s Allina Health Clinic opens

Last Wednesday April 1, Allina Health Springfield Clinic officially opened.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with the community of Springfield,” said Carisa Buegler, Director of Operations and Support Services at Allina Health.

“We already had relationships here and the community has been so welcoming. The culture here is in such great alignment with the culture of Allina Health, especially at our New Ulm Medical Center and other clinics in this region,” said Buegler adding, “We’re not opening like we thought we would, but to be opening during this emergency time we knew we needed to get this clinic open to serve the needs of this region as well. We held strong to ensuring that we could be opening on April 1st, which was our target date from the very beginning and we’re pleased our team came together how the community and the city of Springfield and other community partners have supported us and helped us make this happen.”

Their commitment to the community and opening on schedule is so important at this time.

Springfield’s City Manager and Director of Economic Development Joe Stremcha stated, “We are extremely proud Allina was able to maintain their commitment to open our clinic on time under these extremely challenging conditions. With the COVID-19 crisis in full swing, their team worked incredibly hard to make this possible and that speaks volumes of their qualities as a strong partner.”

City Council member, Dr. Theresa Beckman added, “Now more than ever, we are so excited that Allina has expanded and is seeing patients here in Springfield. With 67% of our residents already headed east for health care, Allina was the logical choice. I am absolutely amazed and impressed that the Allina team was able to transition our staff, credential our facility, and open the doors to patients in such a short amount of time. Never mind the world wide pandemic that was happening at the same time. We are so thankful for the easy transition and the hard work from both the Allina team and our City Manager, Joe Stremcha, and City Attorney, Paul Muske, for making this possible.”

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.