Springfield’s annual Juried Art Show opens tonight

The Springfield Public Library will hold open house this evening (Wednesday, October 19) to celebrate the opening of the annual Juried Art Show.

The reception will be in the Altermatt Gallery from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists.

The reception is a come-and-go, however, artist prizes will be announced at approximately 7:00 p.m. Many of the artists who have art pieces in the show will be at the reception.

All entries are eligible for individual awards in cash: Grand Prize $500; first prize $400; second prize $300; 3 Honorable Mention Awards of $150 each; 10 Certificates of Merit at $75 each; and People’s Choice Award of $150.

The art will remain on display at the Springfield Public Library during normal library hours through Wednesday, Nov. 23. All visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite selection (the winner will receive a People’s Choice Award) and sign the Guest Book.

The juried art show is being held in Springfield for the twenty second consecutive year with a generous grant from the Pieschel Family Foundation.