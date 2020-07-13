Springfield’s Gospel Express makes music with a message

Springfield’s Gospel Express music group delivers Christian music for all sorts of occasions in all sorts of settings.

The group began about seventeen years ago by singing special music for religious services, were soon singing at family gatherings such as birthday parties, wedding anniversary parties and funerals, and that lead to performing at many community events.

Members of the group include Megan Quesenberry who sings soprano, Susie Winkelmann who sings second soprano or alto, Jo Schwartz who sings alto, Jeff Krueger who sings tenor and Bruce Beussman who sings bass. The group enjoys making music together and the message it brings along with the friendships within the group and with the audiences. “Music brings joy to so many people’s lives and being able to share it with my special friends is such a gift,” Quesenberry said. “Even though we want to spread joy to others through God’s Word, we also reap the benefits of having so many opportunities.”

The group started as a men’s trio at St. Paul Lutheran Church.