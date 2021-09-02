Springfield’s iconic restaurant demolished, Serves up a flavorful bowl of history

The morning of February 3, 2021 demolition began on Ruby’s Café. The demolition project was performed by L&S Construction, located in Sanborn. L&S specializes in aggregate production and hauling, site work and grading, drainage and underground, and demolition and disposal.

Many in the community drove by and stopped to watch the demolition in progress. Several community members remarked on the skill of the excavator operator, Tim Osland who was able to tear down huge chunks of the building while also being able to take down individual bricks with the CX250 excavator one at a time.

The café has a long history and Jeff Krueger has chronicled the history of the building.

See article in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.