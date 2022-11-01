Springfield’s Outdoor Rink now open

There was a lot of activity last week as the new Springfield’s Outdoor Rink went up. On Monday, January 3, city workers, along with members from Springfield’s Rotary Club gathered at the 14 Ray Ave. to build the new park. The next day water was added to the rink. This past Saturday evening, community groups held a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an inaugural skate with Redwood Area Hockey Association.

Earlier in the day, Springfield’s Redwood Valley High School player, Gavin Vanderwerf, scored the first varsity goal against Fairmont and had the honor of cutting the ribbon of the city’s new outdoor rink.

Redwood Valley is a cooperative sponsorship agreement in the activities of boys hockey between Redwood Area, BOLD, Cedar Mountain, and Springfield High Schools.

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.