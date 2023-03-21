Springfield Ambulance receives clinical excellence award honors

The Springfield Ambulance shows that you don’t have to be a big crew to do big things.

The Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board awarded the Springfield Ambulance Service the Certificate of Clinical Excellence for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022.

The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board announced the honorees last month.

Springfield is one of 95 ambulance services across Minnesota to receive this award, for which they had to achieve a performance rate of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures.

