Springfield is aptly named as spring found during Central St. project

Construction continues to be done on the Central St. project. Over the past few weeks one of the challenges that has been uncovered during the construction process is a spring which was found near the intersection of Central and Spring streets.

City Manager, Joe Stremcha explained there are several undistributed free flowing wells/springs in the community.

“We’ve found one now and there’s a potential for more, that could be impacted by construction efforts,” said Stremcha.

Workers have tried several ways of capping the spring, including using concrete to cap it and trying different pre-made caps. So far (as of Friday, June 25, 2021) these methods have been unsuccessful. The most current plan is to tie the spring into the storm water drainage system.

“Spring Ave. in Springfield has certainly lived up to its name. Crews have pumped thousands of gallons of water over the past two weeks in order to divert the water,” said Stremcha

Work has begun and will continue into this week along the shoulder of Highway 14/Central Street for the new Central Street connection to the highway, access to local businesses on the west end of town will be affected during this time. Please plan to access the frontage road from Range Road or Industrial Road if you are needing to get to one of these businesses on the west end of town.

The manhole rehabilitation work within TH 14 from Park to Washington began on Monday (6/28/2021). Additional traffic control will be set up along the TH 14 to accommodate the construction work. During this time, there will be no parking along TH 14 between Park and Washington.

O’Connell Avenue and Spring Avenue intersections remain closed at this time, while the remaining portions of Central Street remain open to local traffic.

Construction Schedule:

Sanitary sewer and watermain will continue from Spring Avenue up to Park Avenue

Sewer and water service connections will begin this week from Spring Avenue to Park Avenue

Storm Sewer from Spring Avenue to Park Avenue

Grading and Graveling from O’Connell Avenue to Spring Avenue is scheduled to begin this week

Turn Lane and Shoulder paving along Highway 14 on the West end of town is scheduled for this week and should be completed by the end of the week.