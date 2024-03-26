Springfield Area Food Shelf sees record numbers

While the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign is nearly over, there’s still time to donate and our local Springfield Area Food Shelf needs your help.

For over 40 years, Minnesota FoodShare has been on a mission to eliminate food insecurity. Its annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign brings people together statewide to keep 300 food shelves stocked with food and other essentials for those who are struggling financially.

At this time, the Springfield Area Food Shelf is in need of financial donations.

Shari Koll, Springfield Area Food Shelf, explained the important uses the food shelf makes of financial donations which helps to supply clients with more fresh foods, including produce, dairy products and meat.

