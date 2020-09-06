Springfield businesses prepare to re-open

On Friday, June 5, Governor Tim Walz announced Phase III of the Stay Safe MN plan, including a gradual turn of the dial to allow cautious and safe re-opening of indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues beginning Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Customers and employees will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks and will be required to adhere to appropriate social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I was pretty surprised when he (Governor Walz) said we could open on the tenth, that we could open mid-week,” said Cory Brand, from the Garage.

“Thank you, Minnesotans, for the sacrifices you’ve made to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Walz said. “Thanks to your dedication, we are now in a position to carefully turn the dial toward reopening society. As we move forward, it is more important than ever that we each do our part as we trust and rely on each other to keep our state safe.”

With the announcement, local businesses are preparing to re-open their doors. While some businesses will be ready for this Wednesday’s date, other businesses will need additional time to implement the added safeguards.

“Just because the governor said we can do this, the Department of Health may have more regulations for us to follow,” explained Brand.

At this time Brand is planning on opening The Garage to indoor dining on Wednesday, June 10.

“Our plan is to close certain tables to implement social distancing,” said Brand.

With some tables closed, The Garage may be able to have a dozen tables inside for dining. At this time the game room will be closed. The bowling alley will continue to be closed as it normally is during the summer months.

The new restaurant guidelines for indoor service include ensuring a minimum of 6 feet of distance between tables. They must also: Limit indoor occupant capacity to no more than 50% up to 250 people.

Limit table service to 4 persons, or 6 if part of one family unit.

Require reservations.

Require workers to wear masks at all times and strongly encourage customers to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

While Tommy and Angela from Tommy’s Central Street Steakhouse were hoping to re-open to indoor dining this Wednesday, they made a post over the weekend saying they will be unable to, but plan on re-opening soon.

“With concern for all the new guidelines, we have a lot to consider and do before we feel comfortable that we are compliant with the CDC and MN Dept of Health. We do plan to re-open soon. Bear with us, please,” they said on a Facebook post.

Outlaws Bar and Grill is planning on opening Wednesday for indoor dining and bar.

Subway is also planning on opening Wednesday for indoor dining.

Springfield Golf Course restaurant and bar is planning on opening Wednesday.

Fritz’s Place isn’t opening for indoor dining at this time. They will continue to offer takeout meals from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Gatzby’s is planning on opening Friday June 12.

“My hope is to open Friday, depending on liquor and supply deliveries,” said Doug Gatzlaff, owner.

The Legion will remain closed at this time.

The local restaurants will continue to offer take out as well.

For more information call each business to find out if they’re open for indoor services or to make reservations.

