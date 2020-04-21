Springfield celebrates local volunteers

This week, April 19-25, 2020 is National Volunteer Week. It is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the impact of our local volunteers. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974.

Volunteer service helps build a stronger community. We at the Advance-Press would like to take this time to thank all the volunteers who have given their time and their talent to make a difference in the community.

In a proclamation on National Volunteer Week President Trump said, “These ordinary citizens make extraordinary contributions to individuals, families, neighborhoods, communities, and our Nation.

“Our national character is measured by the unity, compassion, and initiative shown by Americans who help others. Volunteers serving in community and charitable organizations, faith-based institutions, and nonprofits fulfill critical needs and challenges faced by people of all ages and backgrounds. In soup kitchens, shelters, schools, hospitals, religious organizations, and countless other venues, volunteers foster a spirit of kindness and goodwill in communities large and small throughout the United States. When friends, neighbors, and strangers unite for a common cause, it demonstrates that we have the power to change lives and improve our world.

“We have never needed the volunteerism of America more than we do today. The coronavirus poses an unprecedented risk to the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of our Nation. True to form, in the midst of these turbulent times, Americans are unifying with unprecedented compassion, courage, and strength, bringing help and hope to those who need it most. Countless Americans have found unique and innovative ways to spread joy and meet the emotional, physical, and spiritual needs of others, despite the need to adhere to social distancing measures. Some are using technology to read stories to children and teach virtual classes; others are delivering necessities, such as groceries and medications, to seniors and others who are most at-risk from the virus. Non-profit organizations and companies are also mobilizing to provide equipment, supplies, resources, and necessities to people in need. Licensed healthcare professionals have stepped up as volunteers like never before for their fellow Americans to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“This National Volunteer Week, we pay tribute to men and women of all ages who devote their time, talent, and resources to the greater good. These unsung heroes expand the capacity of countless organizations across our Nation and around the world. During this pivotal time of uncertainty and shared sacrifice, Melania and I are especially grateful to all Americans who demonstrate love, compassion, mercy, and respect for humankind through volunteer service. Their actions enhance their own lives and the lives of those they serve, reflecting the best of America and the enduring principles that bind us together.”

Doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all. To that end we asked community members and leaders their thoughts on volunteerism.

“I’m so thankful for the many students, staff, and families that volunteer to make our school and community a better place,” said Springfield Public School Elementary Principal, Jeffrey Kuehn. “There’s a pride that exists in this community that is impressed upon kids at a young age. They know that they’re supported by the people around them, and that as they grow, they’ll be expected to give back in the same ways. The neat thing about it, is that as they mature, they don’t view volunteering as a chore. They actually look forward to serving and giving, and it’s fun to see them share their time and talents with others. Thanks to everyone that contributes to making our schools and community such a great place to learn and grow!”

“I truly appreciate and am humbled by the volunteers I see working in the church and community. They are vitally important to Springfield. Their sacrifice, passion and energy in helping and caring for others is an inspiration. Whether they are serving in the church, helping at the school, caring for seniors at the nursing home, or working at the food shelf or in many other ways, volunteers are acting out their faith by loving their neighbors. Thank you to all volunteers,” said Pastor Rick Frederickson, Springfield United Methodist Church.

“Volunteerism is the heart and soul of Springfield. Every day our community is made better by compassionate, caring, patient, and loving individuals. Thank you all for making this world and our community a better place,” said John Mueller City Councilman.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce said, “Volunteers are priceless and play such important roles in Springfield. They are truly the backbone of our community.”

