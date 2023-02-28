Springfield digs out after storms

The community dug themselves and, in many cases, their neighbors out after last week’s storms. According to our local weather observer, Russell Rogotzke, we received 10.1 inches of snow from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Thursday, Feb. 23. We’ve received 50.2 inches of snow for the season.

Did you know that the Advance-Press is requesting names for a Community Thank You? We’d like to spread some cheer and thanks to all who helped their neighbor and the community by lending a hand during this tough winter season. Please submit the name of the person who helped to have them included on a Community Thank You note to be published in an upcoming edition of the Advance-Press. Call 507-723-4225 -mail: Springfield Advance-Press PO Box 78-email: aps@newulmtel.net or drop off at 13 S. Marshall Ave.

Pictured clockwise from top left: A neighbor clearing the boulevard on Central St. last Thursday, a couple of youngsters shoveling their walk on Cass Ave. last Wednesday, Postal worker Kristen Baumann flashes a smile as she delivers mail last Wednesday and city crews clearing the road on Lincoln St. on Friday.