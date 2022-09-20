Springfield Elementary School named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Last Friday, Springfield Elementary School was notified that they were among eight schools in Minnesota and 297 schools in the country to receive the coveted designation as a Blue Ribbon School from the US Department of Education. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“We’re really thankful,” stated Principal Jeff Kuehn adding, “We’ve had outstanding staff and outstanding students go through our system for many, many years. They’ve always performed at a high level and always taken pride in their work. They always pursued excellence and tried to do their very best.”

Superintendent Keith Kottke praised the achievement saying, “Earning the National Blue Ribbon School distinction affirms the commitment and determination to improving student achievement and that learning matters.”

Springfield Elementary designation is “Exemplary High-Performing School”. This honor is earned by being one of the top performing among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

“Springfield Elementary has earned this award for being an “Exemplary High-Performing School.” This distinction is not based upon one year of academic data, but a history of high student achievement, and has been earned by an ever-existing pursuit of trying to be the best that we can be,” explained Kottke.

