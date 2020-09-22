Springfield Fire Department honors retired firemen

These nine firemen represent over 200 years of service to the community. Springfield Fire Department recognized their retired firemen last Wednesday, September 16 during a pork chop feed. Together these gentlemen clocked 219 years of service at the fire department. Pictured from L-R, Jeff Christensen, Corey Augustin, Rod Salonek, Chuck Baumann, Doug Wenisch, Kent Salonek, Mark Brown, Jason Fenger and John Moritz. Photo submitted