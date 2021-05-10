Springfield Fire Department promotes National Fire Prevention Week

This week is the annual National Fire Prevention Week. Each year the campaign focuses on educating people about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Representing Springfield Fire Department is Back row left to right, Randy Wendt, Brian Veenstra, Tim Gramentz, Paul Simonson, Travis Wendt, Nick Fast, Doug Walton, Todd Windschitl, Scott Johnson, Brian Fuhrmann, Cody Groebner, Joel Pingeon and Jordan Milbrath.

Front Row left to right, Jeff Weisensel, Kyle Veenstra, Josh Gramentz, Gabe Salonek, Chris Gartner, Dale Knutson, Victor Thatcher, Nick Klisch, Danny Christensen, Bryant Krebs, David Roiger and Brandon Marks. Unavailable for the photograph was Steve Hornick.

Check out our back page for more about our local fire department and the 2021 National Fire Prevention Week.