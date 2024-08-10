Springfield Fire Department promotes National Fire Prevention Week

This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Each year the campaign focuses on educating people about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Representing Springfield Fire Department is Front: Travis Wendt, Bryant Krebs, Gabe Salonek, Kyle Veenstra, Victor Thatcher, Josh Gramentz, Nick Klisch, Noah Solmonson, David Roiger, Luke Roiger, Joel Pingeon and Jaden Mickelson. Back Row: Brian Fuhrmann, Brian Veenstra, Chief Tim Gramentz, Asst. Chief Chris Gartner, Todd Windschitl, Doug Walton, Paul Simonson, Steve Hornick, Jordan Milbrath, Cody Groebner, Nick Fast, Jeff Weisensel and Brandon Marks. Not Pictured: Scott Johnson.