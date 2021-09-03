Springfield Food Shelf at new location

This past week was a busy time for the Springfield Area Food Shelf. In just a few days a group of dedicated volunteers finished packing and moving the food shelf from their old location in the Schwanke building to their new location at 625 North Jackson, Suite F. They are now located at the hospital clinic building.

With the help of many, they are now ready to help clients at the new location. They were able to complete the move without disruption of their clinic hours.

The new location has better utilization of space. Making it easier for loading and unloading of supplies.

“It’s a big change in a short time,” said Shari Koll.

With the move and the change of address, there are also a few other changes including mailing address, phone number and email. The updated information is below.

While there have been a lot of changes, one thing has not changed- The food shelf’s dedication to helping those in need in the community, including emergency services and more.

The Springfield Area Food Shelf would like to thank all their volunteers and supporters including those who helped with the move.

Clients will still need to call in for an appointment if you want to get groceries. They will continue to do this until restrictions are lifted.

Clients need to call during the day 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. for a Tuesday night appointment.

Call in on Wednesday 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. for an appointment for Thursday morning.

Food Shelf number to call is 723-3663.