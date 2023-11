Three performances this past weekend rocked Springfield Performing Arts Auditorium as Springfield Community Theatre and Springfield Public School Community Education presented the stage musical ‘Footloose’. Pictured are (center) Leo Hovland as Ren McCormack and Gabby Anderson as Ariel Moore, with Jillian Mays, Aubrey Vogel, Lilly Pingeon and Grant Kuehn. See pages 2 and 13 for more photos from the popular musical.