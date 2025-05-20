Home / News / Springfield High School commencement
Led by Jaden Water, the class of 2025 turned the tassels on their caps during commencement ceremonies.

Springfield High School commencement

Tue, 05/20/2025 - 10:15 admin

Last Friday evening, graduates dressed in the traditional maroon gowns and caps filed into the Tiger Center and took to their seats in front of their family and friends. 

Springfield High School Principal, Mr. Pat Moriarty, in his welcome remarks, thanked the parents and teachers of all graduates. His speech emphasized the importance of individual strengths and potential, using the tortoise and the hare fable to illustrate the value of different perspectives. 

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.

Springfield Advance-Press

13 S. Marshall Avenue PO Box 78 Springfield, MN 56087

507-723-4225

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media