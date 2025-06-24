Springfield hosts another successful training for First Responders

Building on its growing reputation as a hub for rural emergency response education, Springfield recently hosted another successful training session focused on Helicopter Landing Zone Safety. The free training was held at the Springfield Ambulance facility and coordinated by South Central EMS.

The session drew 15 participants from across the region, including attendees from Lafayette, Comfrey, Mankato, and Springfield. The training was led by Mark Slettum of North Memorial, who presented best practices and protocols for establishing and managing helicopter landing zones during emergency scenes.

