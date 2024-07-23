Springfield hosts Legion Sub-State Tournament

It’s going to be an exciting few days this weekend at the baseball field in Riverside Park as Springfield Post 257 is ready to host the American Legion 2024 Southwest Sub-State Tournament.

With games still being played as of press time, the bracket hasn’t been set yet.

The first game will begin on Sunday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. and could end on Tuesday, July 30. Springfield is scheduled to begin their tournament play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Opening ceremonies will include an Honor Guard just before the first game.

