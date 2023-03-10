Springfield Lanes updates to The Garage motif

Cory Brand and crew at Springfield Lanes and The Garage, had a busy summer making some new improvements to the local bowling alley. Due to his love of automobiles and car accessories, Brand incorporated The Garage motif into the bowling alley.

The interior of Springfield Lanes is bright with brand new LED lighting and a freshly painted ceiling. The side-walls were painted and now include vintage license plates and auto ornamentation. The panels at the end of each lane above the pins display artistically designed front and rear views of four different classic automobiles—

See complete story in this week's issue of the Springfield Advance-Press.