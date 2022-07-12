Springfield Nativity Pageant set for Dec. 9-10

The Christmas story is one of “good news and great joy” and that beautiful story will be retold in a live Nativity Pageant December 9-10 in Springfield. The pageant will be performed under the stars with one performance at 7:00 p.m. each evening.

The Springfield Area Nativity Theatre Association uses The Christmas Story according to St. Luke. In this familiar story, Mary and Joseph travel from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Because there was no room in the inn, the baby Jesus is born in a stable and placed in a manger. His humble birth is celebrated by choirs of angels and shepherds and He is given precious gifts by the Magi.

The pageant includes Christmas carols and stable scenes with an all-local cast including a family with a baby, a live manger scene with camels and a live community choir. Professional sound and lighting systems enhance the production and large painted backdrops recreate the Biblical aura.

Scott and Erin Cowan and their daughter, Cora, will portray Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus in this year’s Nativity Pageant.

The Nativity Pageant will be presented on the east parking lot of the Springfield Area Community Center. There will be ample parking and easy accessibility for motorists and pedestrians. Portable bleachers will be set up for spectators.

