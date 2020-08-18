Springfield Public School welcomes new teachers

With the new school year come new teachers. Springfield Public Schools recently welcomed their new teachers to a new school year.

“The new group has been great to work with so far,” said Springfield High School Principal Pat Moriarty. “They’ve been getting in early into their classrooms. It’s been fun to watch them develop. This is going to be a first year that no teacher has gone through before with the pandemic that we’re working with. But I’m confident with the time they’ve put in so far that they’re going to be ready to go and the kids aren’t going to miss a beat with our new staff.”

