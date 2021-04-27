Springfield School Board accepts building bond bid

By Wendy Krier

The Springfield School Board received great ratings and excellent rates for the school building bond sale.

Matthew Hammer, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, did a presentation during the regular school board meeting held on April 14, 2021. During the presentation the school board found out that they received a S&P Global Ratings of A+. Ehlers also explained that when the school bond went to bid on April 14, 2021, they received six bids with the lowest bid having a true interest rate of 1.65%.

The interest cost of 1.65% is significantly lower than the 2.50% which were included in the estimates used during the bond election. As a result, they anticipate having a savings of approximately $2,000,000 over the life of the loan.

Board members authorized the sale of the school building bonds to the lowest bidder, Piper Sandler & Co. from Minneapolis, MN.

Board member Lori Groebner moved to accept the bid and board member Justin Roiger seconded the motion before members unanimously voted to accept it.

In other board items:

The board recognized and congratulated the following Winter sport athletes: Wrestling-Joe Anderson and Kadin Johnson for qualifying for the State Tourney, Girls Basketball-All-Conference, Courtney Wendt and Brooklyn Sturm, Honorable Mention Madyson Digmann, Academic All-Conference, Courtney Wendt, Lilly McCone, Lexie Groebner, Maddy Digmann, Jaeli Richert and Brenna Pabst, Boys Basketball-All-Conference Mason Leonard, Honorable Mention Brendon Buerkle. Academic All-Conference, Brendon Buerkle and Zackary Hensch.

Hired Mrs. Maxine Tonn as a long term substitute kindergarten teacher.

Hired Mrs. Taylor Milbrath as a long term substitute kindergarten teacher.

Approved maternity leave for Mrs. Amanda McMullen

Accepted the resignation of Mr. Stephen Seaberg, instrumental music teacher upon completion of current school year.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is May 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.