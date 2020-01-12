Springfield School Board calls for building bond election

During their regular November School Board meeting the board approved a resolution to move forward with the School Building Bonds and calling for an election next year.

Before they approved the resolution they heard from Superintendent Keith Kottke who discussed the Facility Task Force recommendations.

The task force has been meeting on this project for two years. They first began meeting in November of 2018. Throughout the process they have reviewed the needs of the school, listened to the community and worked on the proposed project and timeline.

Kottke explained to the school board that the Facility Task Force reviewed the updated proposed school bond project with the inclusion of the required tornado/storm shelter, updated cost estimates, financing, and tax implications.

The Facility Task Force Recommendation to the school board was to move forward by calling a February 9, 2021 special election.

