Springfield School Facility Improvement Plan Based Upon Community Feedback

As the District developed the plan the voters will consider in February, careful considerations of all potential needs were studied, and evaluated. Since 2016, the school district has been working on developing a long-range facility plan to help us understand how to best address the aging mechanical and programming needs. The school district initiated a professional comprehensive facility study completed by architect and engineering professionals from ISG.

The school district realized that the facility needs identified in the study were too large to be covered in their annual budget. The school district organized a facility task force of more than 30 stakeholders made up of business leaders, parents, farmers, community members and school staff. This task force has now met more than 15 times. It was charged to do a comprehensive review of the facility needs and consider any building infrastructure, safety, capacity, and adequacy of educational support spaces. The facility task force drafted a conceptual plan that would address the identified needs and to gather input from the community. Several listening sessions were held, and a community survey was conducted in the fall of 2019.

