Springfield schools honor paraprofessionals

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Paraprofessional Recognition Week for January 24-30, 2022. Being an educator himself, he definitely understands that the support and services provided by the paraprofessionals are integral to student achievement, resulting in even better, more effective schools across the state.

Paraprofessionals work hard every day to ensure every child has the education they need to succeed in school and in life. They provide instructional, behavioral and other support to students in and outside of the classroom.

Springfield schools are honoring their paraprofessional teams this week.

Read about paraprofessionals in this week's issue of the Springfield Advacne-Press.