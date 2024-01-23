Springfield schools honor paraprofessionals

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Paraprofessional Recognition Week for January 22-26, 2024. Being an educator himself, he definitely understands that the support and services provided by the paraprofessionals are integral to student achievement, resulting in even better, more effective schools and educational success across the state.

Paraprofessionals work hard every day to ensure every child has the education they need to succeed in school and in life. They provide instructional, behavioral and other support to students in and outside of the classroom. There are more than 20,000 paraprofessionals who provide service in schools across Minnesota.