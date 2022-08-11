Springfield Tigers are state bound

Tiger football celebrates after their Section 3A title win over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Friday night at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Tigers won 40-28 and will advance to the state tournament.

In the quarterfinals, Springfield (Section 3) will play Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (Section 4). The game will be held on Friday, November 11 at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Congratulations Tiger football!

See page 8 for more on Friday’s game.