Springfield Youth wresters heading to state

For the first time ever, the Springfield K-6 youth wrestling made it to the NYWA state tournament. They are one of 32 teams across the state to qualify. The team will wrestle Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, in Rochester.

The wrestlers are pictured with their coaches. Front row: Huntley Rice, Beau Amsden, Benjamin Hoffman, Huck Jensen, Kemper Rothmeier, Gio Rangel, Kolton Jensen, Nolan Vermilion, DJ Anderson, Blake Zihlke 2nd Row: Merik Altermatt, Drew Altermatt, Chase Wellner, Korbin Imker, Jace Hoffman, Cole Jensen, EJ Schmidt, Jack Rothmeier, Drew Sprenger, Aiden Krebs. Back Row: Coaches Bill Krueger, Russ Vermillion, Derek Krebs, Mike Altermatt.