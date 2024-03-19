Home / News / Springfield Youth wresters heading to state
Springfield K-6 youth wrestling

Springfield Youth wresters heading to state

Tue, 03/19/2024 - 10:10 admin

For the first time ever, the Springfield K-6 youth wrestling made it to the NYWA state tournament. They are one of 32 teams across the state to qualify. The team will wrestle Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7,  in Rochester. 

The wrestlers are pictured with their coaches. Front row: Huntley Rice, Beau Amsden, Benjamin Hoffman, Huck Jensen, Kemper Rothmeier, Gio Rangel, Kolton Jensen, Nolan Vermilion, DJ Anderson, Blake Zihlke 2nd Row: Merik Altermatt, Drew Altermatt, Chase Wellner, Korbin Imker, Jace Hoffman, Cole Jensen, EJ Schmidt, Jack Rothmeier, Drew Sprenger, Aiden Krebs. Back Row: Coaches Bill Krueger, Russ Vermillion, Derek Krebs, Mike Altermatt.

