Springfield's commencement ceremony

Springfield High School Principal Patrick Moriarty, in his welcome remarks extended a warm, “Socially distant” welcome to the parents, and family during the 2020 commencement exercises Thursday evening, May 21.

“Your presence here not only demonstrates your love for the members of the graduating class, but also your commitment to education,” said Moriarty.

Graduates along with their parents attended the graduation ceremony in the parking lot of the school. Each graduate and their family listened to the commencement in individual vehicles, only leaving their car to pick up their diploma and walk the stage, one at a time.

Moriarty spoke of a trophy case dedicated by student athletes to their coaches. It contains a small plaque that says:

What we gave, we have

What we didn’t give, we have lost forever.

Thanks for teaching us how to give.

“These student athletes were thanking their coaches for teaching them how to give of themselves,” said Moriarty.

“Your parents, along with the entire faculty and administration of this school have dedicated their lives to helping you, the class of 2020, to learn how to give. And now, its’ time for you to act.”

Moriarty spoke of the achievements the Class of 2020. “81% of this class will be graduating with honors. This is the largest amount that Springfield High School has had in the last 10 years, if not longer. Many of you participated in the very successful theatre production of The Little Mermaid that brought joy and laughter to the entire community.

Cross Country had two State Participants and the Wrestling team—where the Springfield team stood alone for the first time since 1987, had three individuals participating in State. 2020 Football took the entire community to the State Tournament and the Basketball team was one game away from doing that when the games were cancelled.”

Moriarty concluded his welcome remarks saying, “The expression you’ve adopted: “Dreams don’t work unless you do” is true, and it will not be easy. However, because I have had the benefit of watching you grow, witnessing the impact of your dedicated teachers and observing the care and love given to you by your parents, I am confident that all of your dreams are within your grasp.”

