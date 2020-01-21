Springfield's first major snow storm of the decade

The first major snow storm of the new year began last Friday, Jan. 17. Springfield received approximately 5 inches of snow on Friday. Many businesses and organizations closed early due to the storm. Both schools called a snow day.

The National Weather Service called a blizzard warning for Saturday. While the highway was never closed, travel wasn’t advised. According to our local weather observer Russell Rogotzke, we had 18 hours of winds over 20 mph with a 39 mph wind recorded at 11 a.m. on Saturday.