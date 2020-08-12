Sprucing up Springfield Market

Many in the community saw work was being done to the outside of Springfield Market as the grocery store replaced the sidewalk near the main entrance and exit doors last week.

This is the first of several upgrades that the store has planned.

“This is the beginning of doing some nice things in the store,” said Pam Tauer.

She explained that they have plans on redoing the parking lot this spring and some big improvements inside the store as well.

Store manager Dan Anderson explained that they’re hoping to give the store a face lift.

During the early months of next year they are looking at starting the work to remodel the store beginning with new flooring. Afterwards they plan on putting in new shelving and new LED lighting.

There are also plans to remerchandising the store, giving the bakery a fresh new look and revamping the service counter area.

While the work is being done on the store, they plan on being open to continue to serve the community.

Since there are a lot of big projects planned for the market, there is no timeline as to when they will begin or end their projects.

Springfield Market is located at 101 West Central. They offer a full line of groceries, produce, fresh meat, fresh bakery products, a full-service sit-down deli department, convenience counter and gas pumps. Check out their daily deli specials and holiday party ideas. They are open Monday-Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Curbside pickup and local delivery are available Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

More information to come in upcoming issues of the Advance-Press.