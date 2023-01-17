St. John’s goes to state capitol January 9

Over thirty representatives from area long-term care facilities boarded a bus headed to the Minnesota State Capitol Monday, January 9 to discuss with legislators the present worker shortage crisis in senior care.

Senator Gary Dahms and State House Representative Paul Torkelson met with the group at the Capitol. They also attended a State Senate Human Services Committee hearing on the Caregivers Stabilization Act of 2023. The bill was introduced by the committee chair Senator John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin). The bill would create new rates affecting state disability waivers, elderly waivers, home care services, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities and emergency and non-emergency medical transportation.

Individuals representing Oak Hills of New Ulm, Ecumen Pathstone of Mankato, Divine Providence of Sleepy Eye. St. John’s Circle of Care (SJCC) of Springfield, United Hospital District of Fairmont and Kings Way Retirement Home of Belle Plaine were the representing delegation. Lindsey Beyer, SJCC Administrator, Maxine Meine, representing St. John’s General and Foundation Boards and Jill VanDerWal, representing St. John’s Foundation Board, attended from Springfield.

