St. John’s hosting annual 2023 Alzheimer’s Memory Care Walk

St. John’s Circle of Care, Springfield, is hosting its 2023 Alzheimer’s Memory Walk on Saturday, September 16 to raise awareness and money to fight Alzheimer’s and enhance memory care locally at St. John’s. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:00 a.m. This year’s walk theme is “Enjoy Every Moment.” “The walk is in memory of those that have had Alzheimer’s or in honor of the present who are fighting the disease and hope for the future,” Chandra Jensen, Memory Care Coordinator at St. John’s Circle of Care, stated. “We want everyone to enjoy every moment of the walk and the efforts to find a cure,” she added.

Today, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. In addition, ten million baby boomers are aging, increasing their risk for developing this fatal disease.

The walk will begin at the front entrance of St. John Lutheran Home. Participants can walk or run either the one-mile or two-mile course around St. John’s Campus and into Riverside Park. Entry fee is $15.00. Long-sleeved t-shirts ($25-$35) and tumblers ($20) are available to order. Registration will be waived with the purchase of a t-shirt or tumbler. Call St. John’s at 507-723-3200 or turn in orders to Mandi at the front desk. Participants can also register with the $15 entrance fee the day of the walk.

